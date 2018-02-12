Quebec provincial police will decide this morning whether they will continue the search for two snowmobilers, missing for nearly four days near Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.

The two men aged 29 and 30 haven't been seen since Thursday night, when they left Valleyfield on a single snowmobile at around 9 p.m.

Sûreté du Québec police have been searching for the men using a helicopter and a dive team.

The dive team recovered the snowmobile Saturday, 300 metres from shore in the Beauharnois canal, near Hungry Bay sector of Saint-Stanislas-de-Kostka in the Montérégie region.

2 other snowmobilers die over the weekend

Two other snowmobilers died over the weekend. A 24-year-old died near Drummondville after a false manoeuvre landed him in a stream.

The other, a 54-year-old man, died after colliding with a tree Saturday night north of Saint-Michel-des-Saints in the Lanaudiere region.