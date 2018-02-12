Quebec's director of criminal and penal prosecutions (DPCP) announced that it will not bring charges in the case of a fatal police shooting that took place in Île-Perrot two years ago.

After examining the case put together by Quebec's independent investigations bureau (BEI), the Crown has concluded that Sûreté du Québec police officers did not commit a criminal offence.

The Crown found that shooting the victim did not constitute an excessive use of force.

On Oct. 2, 2016, police received a call about a man who had damaged a family member's vehicle and fled the scene.

He then sent a series of text messages threatening suicide to another family member.

Police said that the man had consumed narcotics.

When police finally got into the house, they found the man sitting on the floor holding a knife. He rose and approached the officers, still holding the knife.

Officers told him not to advance but he did not obey. One of the officers shot him from about three metres away.

The man was pronounced dead in hospital.