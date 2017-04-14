The Sûreté du Québec has arrested three people in connection with an armed robbery of a bank in Vaudreuil in the Montérégie region.

Police say two men and a woman fled the financial institution on de la Cité-des-Jeunes Boulevard in a vehicle shortly after 8 p.m on Thursday.

All three suspects were arrested in the neighbouring community of Saint-Lazare, according to police.

Police would not reveal which bank was targeted nor how much money, if any, was taken.

Officers are on foot in Saint-Lazare with metal detectors today to try to recover evidence as part of an ongoing investigation.