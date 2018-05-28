SQ to arrest son of missing Trois-Rivières man in light of evidence found at dump

Quebec provincial police investigators will arrest François Asselin today in connection with the disappearance of his 67-year-old father, Gilles Giasson.

Asselin is already in custody, charged with second-degree murder in the death of a colleague.

The latest arrest follows days of searching for clues in Giasson's disappearance, including at a garbage dump in Saint-Étienne-des-Grès, 15 kilometres northeast of Trois-Rivières.

"An accumulation of evidence," including "findings" at the municipal landfill site, contributed to officers obtaining the warrant, said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. David Thibodeau.

Giasson disappeared May 18, the same day Asselin was charged in connection with the death of 59-year-old François Lefebvre, whose body was found inside a truck in a Sherbrooke industrial park earlier this month.

Lefebvre was Asselin's co-worker at a delivery company in Trois-Rivières.

Information provided to police by Giasson's neighbours led to the lengthy search at the garbage dump.

Thibodeau said Asselin would be interrogated by investigators where he is being detained. Charges are expected to be brought by the Crown prosecutor, though it is not yet clear what they will be, he said.

Thibodeau said he wanted to highlight and thank the work of SQ officers "who often worked in less than agreeable conditions at the waste management site."