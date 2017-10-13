Quebec provincial police have made an arrest in the death of a 14-year-old girl from Inukjuak, Que.

A spokesperson said police arrested a 17-year-old on Thursday after executing a search warrant on a home in the community.

Police are expected to give more information about the arrest later today.

No charges have yet been laid.

The victim was found just 250 metres from her home, in the small village of 1,800 people, on July 22.

Sûreté du Québec investigators have described the death as a homicide and visited the community several times.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents the publication of the name of a victim of crime if the accused is a minor.