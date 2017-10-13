Quebec provincial police have made an arrest in the death of 14-year-old Bethany Napapoka Epoo, in Inukjuak, Que.

A spokesperson said police had a search warrant for a home in Inukjuak and arrested a 17-year-old yesterday.

Police are expected to give more information about the arrest later today. No charges have yet been laid.

Bethany Napapoka Epoo was found just 250 metres from her home, in the small village of 1,800 people, on July 22, 2017.

Sûreté du Québec investigators have described the death as a homicide and visited the community several times.

Epoo's father Jobie Eppo recently told CBC News he was pleading for anyone with information on his daughter's death to come forward.

"I find it hard to believe that in such a small village that someone does not know who is responsible for the death of my daughter," Jobie Epoo said last month.

The Nastapoka Epoo family lost their daughter Bethany on July 22, 2017. (courtesy of Jobie Epoo)

Epoo said surveillance footage from the adult education center in Inukjuak shows his daughter alive, walking in the direction of her home, at 4 a.m. the day she died.

He said someone else seen earlier on the video appears to be rushing in the same direction one minute after Bethany falls out of view.