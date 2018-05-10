SQ arrest 10 men on child pornography charges

Quebec provincial police are carrying out sweeping arrests across the province linked to a child pornography investigation.

Two men were arrested Thursday morning, and police are seeking another.

Over the last three days, police have apprehended a total of 10 people in Saint-Georges-de-Beauce, Saint-Césaire, Matane, Donnacona, Val-Morin, Granby, Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac and Quebec City as part of what's been dubbed project Onirique.

All will likely face charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

The suspects, men aged between 25 and 66 years old, have no ties to each other. All were active on social media, said Sgt. Claude Denis.

Some of the accused have already appeared in court, and the ones arrested today could appear later today or tomorrow.

Computer hardware was seized during the operation, and more arrests may come after it is analyzed, police say.

SQ investigators have been working with the RCMP as well as police forces in Quebec City and Mont-Tremblant on the operation.