Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find a 14-year-old girl from the West Island.

Police say Nigah Ahmad left her home in Pointe-Claire on Jan. 8. She was supposed to return by 5 p.m. that day.

Police say she called home at 6 p.m. to say she was at the Snowdon Metro station. She was not back in contact with her family after that point.

Ahmad is 5' 4" and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she uses public transit.

They believe she may be in Lachine.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or make an anonymous call to Info-Crime at (514) 393-1133.