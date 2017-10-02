This afternoon Montreal police will give details on their investigation into deadly overdoses linked to the opioid fentanyl.

Police Chief Philippe Pichet has said that the SPVM is trying to avert a public health crisis from the dangerous painkiller by going after distributors.

On Friday, the police's violent crimes division arrested three suspects in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood. According to police, they seized a substantial amount of heroin along with what they think is fentanyl.

The suspects will appear in court on Tuesday by video conference.

As of late August, there were more than 90 drug overdoses in Montreal this year, according to police. Ten were linked to fentanyl, two overdoses were fatal.