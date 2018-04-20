It's springtime in Montreal and it ain't pretty

After a string of dreary weeks, spring is finally beginning to peek its head out in Montreal — but it's not all sunshine and daisies just yet.

What's left of the snow has begun to melt, leaving streets riddled with trash, gravel and drenched in water.

Used coffee cups, water bottles and even mattresses can be seen strewn across the city, not to mention heaps of gravel.

What's left of the snow has begun to melt, leaving the streets of Montreal an eyesore. (Charles Contant/CBC)

There is something to look forward to, though. Sunny, double-digit temperatures are in the forecast starting Saturday, and will be steadily climbing every day until Tuesday.

On Saturday, we can expect a high of 10 C, which is below average for April 21, according to Environment Canada.

In truly Canadian fashion, a Tim Hortons cup is strewn on a Montreal street as temperatures continue to rise. (Charles Contant/CBC)

"For April 2018, the first 20 days were very, very cold compared to what we're used to," said Alexandre Parent, a meteorologist for the weather agency.

Last year, on April 16, temperatures reached 26 degrees, he said.

Sunny, double-digit temperatures are in the forecast starting Saturday, and will be climbing every day until Tuesday. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Although it's unlikely we'll see more snow this year, Parent said we shouldn't rule out the possibility just yet.

On Saturday, we can expect a high of 10 C, which is below average for April 21, according to Environment Canada. (Charles Contant/CBC)

"Spring is a battle of winter against summer," Parent said. "I sometimes say it's not really a season, it's just a transition into summer."

He added that for the first 20 days of April, winter won that battle.

Some Montrealers have already started taking advantage of cleared-up bike paths. (Charles Contant/CBC)

City cleaning up

Even though the sun has yet to show its smiling face, Bixi bicycles are already available, and some restaurants have started setting up outdoor terraces.

Some Montreal restaurants have set up their terraces in anticipation of warmer days. (Charles Contant/CBC)

The city of Montreal also launched spring cleaning operations on its streets, sidewalks and parks today.

Anyone feel like lounging on a bench and feeding the ducks at La Fontaine Park? (Charles Contant/CBC)

"We will work hard to make a beautiful city for the summertime but we need the help of the citizens to make the difference with us," said Jean-François Parenteau, manager of citizen services on the city's executive committee.

It's high time for a spring cleanup. (Charles Contant/CBC)

He added that since Montreal is an island, there is a lot of shoreline to clean up.

"We want to do big cleanup in the parks to make sure that [they] be welcoming for the citizens."