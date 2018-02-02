Fred la marmotte, the star groundhog in Val-d'Espoir, Que., didn't see his shadow Friday morning meaning that an early spring is on the horizon.

More than 100 people gathered in Val d'Espoir in the Gaspé region, to witness Fred's prediction.

The news that spring was not far off was met with cheers and applause, followed by a celebratory dance by a group of local children led by a groundhog mascot.

In Val-d'Espoir, Groundhog Day is an annual event held every Feb. 2 where locals and visitors come together to watch the woodchuck in action. (Radio-Canada)

Folklore has it that if a groundhog sees his shadow on Groundhog Day, he'll flee to his burrow, heralding six more weeks of winter, and if he doesn't, it means spring is around the corner.

Not all of the country's furry prognosticators agreed with Fred, however.

Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam didn't see his shadow but Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil and Ontario's Wiarton Willie did, indicating six more weeks of winter are on the way.