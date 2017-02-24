The largest seniors residence in Trois-Pistoles, Que., took out an unusual advertisement offering bargain rates on vacant rooms, available "following a number of deaths."

Those deaths included the demise last April of 79-year-old Omer Boucher, the circumstances of which led to a scathing report from Quebec's coroner this week.

The advertisement offering "very well-priced rooms" at the Villa des Basques was followed by the line: "We would like to take this opportunity to offer our condolences to those affected."

It ran in the local newspaper, l'Info-Dimanche.

Vacancy rate not good for morale

The owner of the Villa des Basques, Daniel Lessard, said his shockingly honest ad was inspired by a surge in deaths unlike anything he's seen in three decades.

He said he's never had more than five or six clients die in a year, but in a recent six-week period, 13 people died.

He said the empty rooms represent 10 per cent of his budget, and the vacancies are not good for morale.

"It creates a lot of uncertainty in the residents that are staying here," Lessard told CBC's French-language network, Radio-Canada.

This ad appeared in the Feb. 22, 2017 edition of the Info-Dimanche newspaper. (Info Dimanche)

'Strong possibility' resident choked to death

The advertisement happened to come out the same week that a coroner's report was released, criticizing staff at La Villa des Basques because of the way Boucher died.

An autopsy was never conducted because Boucher's death was not brought to the coroner's attention for nearly two months, however, Coroner Renée Roussel concluded there was a "strong possibility" he choked to death because of a meal that should never have been served to him.

"His food wasn't cut into small pieces, which was a requirement," stated Dr. Roussel. She also remarked that, despite the fact the man was clearly choking, no one intervened to try to clear his airway until he became unconscious.

Lessard rejected the coroner's assessment, saying, for one thing, that Boucher didn't have dietary restrictions that required his food to be chopped into small pieces.