The Montreal SPCA is advising people not to buy rabbits as pets during the Easter holiday.

In a news release, the animal protection organization says many of the rabbits end up abandoned in shelters, either because they were purchased impulsively or because the buyer wasn't aware of the care the animals need.

The SPCA takes care of some 250 rabbits annually, many of which are abandoned after Easter.

To raise awareness, the Montreal SPCA is holding a special workshop on Saturday to show the public how to care for rabbits.