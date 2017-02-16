Citing slow and poor quality service, Projet Montréal wants to cancel a contract with the company tasked with removing snow in the Southwest and Lachine boroughs.
The party is asking the city's executive committee to examine the possibility of breaking contracts awarded to Pavage d'Amour.
"The services rendered do not live up to the expectations of the Montreal population," Craig Sauvé, a Projet Montréal councillor for the Southwest borough, said in a statement.
"Citizens who work every day and pay their taxes each year are entitled to efficient and quality services."
The move comes amid growing criticism over snow-removal services in the Southwest borough, which one resident described to CBC as "pitiful."
The company also faces fines related to earlier complaints this winter. In one incident, a sidewalk plow crushed a bike. In another, a plow dragged garbage bags and cans along a street in Pointe–Saint-Charles.
Only 24 per cent of the Southwest had been cleared by Thursday, according to the city's Info-Neige website, making the borough by far the city's laggard. In Lachine, 52 per cent of streets have been cleared so far.
