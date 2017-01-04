A Montreal contractor is under fire once again after at least one of its employees made a mess of a Pointe-Saint-Charles street during a recent snow-clearing operation.

Les Pavages D'Amour cleared the snow, but not before pushing a heap of garbage bags and trash cans into de la Congrégation Street.

Residents like Linda Salvas were angry to see trash strewn outside their homes by the passing snow plow.

"I was mad," said Salvas. "I opened the window and I [signalled] to the man to stop, I asked him if he was going to pick everything up and answered me 'No,' that it was up to me."

Residents receive a nasty surprise after snow removal operation0:33

Salvas said she then went outside to clean up in front of her door where trash that didn't belong to her was piled up.

"We looked like pigs," she said. "We had beer bottles, wine bottles all in front of the door and we don't even drink."

Subject to fines

This is the second time the company has found itself in hot water in the Southwest borough. In December, a video surfaced online showing one of its vehicles dragging and crushing a bike along a sidewalk in Griffintown.

The company faced fines for that incident, and now faces disciplinary action once again for the incident on de la Congrégation, according to borough councillor Craig Sauvé.

This is the second time the company is in trouble after a snow-removal operation. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

"They're not giving themselves a good reputation in Montreal with this," said Sauvé. "We signed a contract with them, but they will be subject to many fines."

"And it won't be very profitable for them at all and their reputation will be harmed as well."

When contacted by CBC News, Les Pavages D'Amour declined to be interviewed.