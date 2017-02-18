With snow clearing in Montreal's Southwest borough dragging on, some businesses are pitching in to offer free overnight parking for residents.

The parking spots are available during overnight snow-clearing operations, from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m., at participating businesses, including the Atwater Market and the IGA on Charlevoix street, according to a borough news release.

Officials stress that residents may not leave their cars in the spots during normal business hours.

Snow clearing operations in the Southwest borough have lagged far behind most other parts of the city, according to the city's Info-Neige site.

Because of this, the city announced Thursday that it would cancel the borough's snow-clearing contract with Pavages d'Amour, worth $16 million over five years.

The company will finish out this season, the first year of its contract.

Free overnight parking locations:

Imperial Tobacco, 3711 Saint-Antoine St. West

IGA Charlevoix, 2600 Mullins St.

Atwater Market: 138 Atwater Ave.; 150 Green Ave., between Sainte-Émile Street and Saint-Ambroise Street; Saint-Ambroise Street, between Greene Avenue and Bérard Street.

Lachine Canal Complex, 4710 Saint-Ambroise St.

Dompark Complex, 5524 Saint-Patrick St.

The borough is also offering evening parking at some municipal facilities: