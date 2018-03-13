Spring is only a week away, but are you ready for more snow?

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of southern Quebec, including Vaudreuil-Soulanges, the Eastern Townships, Charlevoix and Beauce regions.

The weather agency says up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by Wednesday evening.

It warns that accumulating snow could build up on highways, roads, walkways and parking lots.

While Montreal has no snowfall warning, winter weather is still on the way.

There could be up to 12 centimetres of snow on the ground by the end of Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

The snowfall is expected to continue in Montreal throughout the week, with another four centimetres of snow by Wednesday.