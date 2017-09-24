The heat wave across southern Quebec is expected to continue until midweek with highs in Montreal at about 30 C, without the humidex.

The normal high at this time of year is 17 C — and Environment Canada says the hot weather conditions this upcoming week could break some records in the Montreal region.

The weather agency has also issued a heat warning for Gatineau, where humidex values will make it feel like 40.

Environment Canada recommends planning outdoor activities during cooler periods of the day, keeping hydrated and reducing exposure to the heat.

By Thursday, seasonal temperatures will resume with a high of 17 C and a nighttime low of 7 C.

Due to the high temperatures, the Rock 'n' Roll Oasis Montreal Marathon was cancelled Sunday with a half-marathon and 10 km events still taking place.

The heat also saw the reopening of some Montreal wading pools — the last time they reopened this late into September since 1985.