Parents of a group of teenage girls who were sexually harassed by a classmate are demanding the Riverside School Board rethink how it deals with situations like the one to which their daughters have been subjected.

The boy, who is a minor and therefore cannot be named, was convicted last August of possession and distribution of child pornography and corrupting morals, after he Photoshopped the faces of female classmates onto pornographic photos and posted them online.

Parents say administrators at Heritage Regional High School in the Montreal South Shore suburb of Saint-Hubert were warned about the boy's lewd and inappropriate behaviour more than a year before he posted the photos, but they did nothing until the youth was criminally charged.

One mother said even after the youth had been expelled and was under court order not to communicate with his 11 alleged victims, he was able to approach her daughter on school property and threaten her.

Harassment began in 7th grade

CBC spoke to two mothers about their daughters' experiences with their tormentor over a two-year period. We've given them pseudonyms to protect the identity of their daughters.

Nancy and Martine said the harassment began in 2014, when their daughters started grade seven at Heritage.

"It began slowly, just comments, sexual comments towards my daughter from this boy. She's telling him she doesn't like it, but he wouldn't stop," Nancy said.

Both Nancy and Martine say their daughters approached the school's vice-principal at different times to ask him to intervene.

"At some point, my daughter had enough of it. She went to the vice-principal of the school and told him exactly what was going on, and he told her, 'Boys will be boys,'" Martine said.

She says at no point did anyone from the school call her to tell her what actions were being taken to deal with the boy's harassment.

Both mothers say the boy continued to text their daughters, as well as nine other girls in their grade, commenting on their bodies and using sexual language to describe them.

The mothers who spoke to the CBC's Sarah Leavitt say the school board should have taken immediate action when several girls approached high school administrators about the boy messaging them sexual comments. (CBC)

Daughter 'scared for her safety'

In December 2015, Nancy's daughter was sent a link to a pornographic site by a friend. The girl was shocked to find her face on the site, Photoshopped onto the body of a naked woman performing a sexual act.

Several of her friends also had their photos superimposed onto pornographic images and posted on the same site.

"This boy was actually bragging about it to his friends and getting them to comment and saying, 'Which one do you like?'" said Nancy.

"[My daughter] was beside herself, 'Now I'm on a pornographic site. Like, what is he doing?'"

Longueuil police were called, and in January 2016, the boy was charged. According to Nancy and Martine, he was expelled from Heritage Regional High School but allowed to write exams at the school board offices next door

According to the boy's court conditions, he was ordered to "not communicate, directly or indirectly, or be associated with or be in the presence" of eleven named girls, including Nancy's daughter.

Nancy says her daughter was shocked, therefore, to see the boy on campus when she was finished an exam.

"She was outside, relaxing with her friends, waiting for the bus, when somehow he was allowed to walk from the school board, unattended, to come to my daughter and say, 'Hey, you want to fight? Let's fight right now,' and nobody was there to stop it," she said.

"[She was] scared, scared for her safety."

'Every necessary measure' taken, school board says

School board administrators would not discuss the specifics of this particular case, citing privacy concerns. But the board's director general, Sylvain Racette, says all concerns from students and parents are taken seriously.

"We have a lot of people under our care, a lot of minors under our care, and some have more challenges than others," he said.

"When it's the case, we do follow them, and we do put in place measures to help them. Sometimes, these measures are not the solution, and if that's the case, we're taking every necessary measure to protect the other students."

Harassment, as well as bullying and violence, falls under the Riverside School Board's official code of conduct, passed in 2013, called the "Policy to Maintain a Safe, Respectful and Drug Free Environment in Schools."

That policy describes sexual harassment as "unwelcome gender-related comments, gestures with sexual overtones or physical contact of a sexual nature that offend, humiliate or create a harmful effect as well as behaviour that is generally recognized as inappropriate."

It goes on to say that any complaint of harassment will be "investigated promptly," and if the complaint involves the sexual harassment of a minor, provincial youth protection authorities will be notified immediately.

The board would not provide any information concerning the complaints made by students and whether its policy was followed.

Racette said parents often have only one side of the story.

"There are a lot of mechanisms in place to channel these concerns and bringing one side of the version to the media is a questionable way of addressing the situation if we really want to resolve an issue," he said.

Not an isolated incident

The parents say they felt the need to speak out after hearing the chairman of the Riverside board, Dan Lamoureux, respond to an alleged sexual assault at Heritage in March.

Lamoureux called the alleged assault an "isolated incident."

"This is not isolated. This has to be known that it is happening to our children. It can't be a secret," said Nancy.

"It just seems like they are trying to cover it up," she said."For them to say it's isolated, it's almost as if they put us under the rug and said, 'Oh, that doesn't matter.'"

She said school administrators need more training on how to deal with and prevent such situations from escalating.

"They should have taken a group of the students and said, 'Hey, what is going on?' so a bigger group of voices would lead to: 'Everybody is saying the same thing, we need to take this boy more seriously.'"

While making it clear that he would not comment on this specific case, Racette said changes are sometimes made to policy following a particular situation.

"Sometimes, there are concerns that are brought to our attention, and we review our procedure," he said. "We realize that the situation, we could have done better or differently, and we adapt our procedure."

"That's how we manage to be a school board that is very efficient at ensuring the protection of the students while giving the support to students who need it."