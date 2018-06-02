Police, firefighters search for missing man in Soulanges Canal

This morning, crews will resume searching for a man who disappeared after swimming in the east part of the Soulanges Canal late Friday.

According to provincial police, they received a call at around 11 p.m., Friday, from friends of the man, who said they couldn't find their friend.

Police and Pointe-des-Cascades firefighters searched for the man until 1 a.m. to no avail. They will resumed searches before noon today.

This is not the first time someone has gone missing in the canal near Pointe-des-Cascades.

The water seems calm, but there may be strong currents below the surface.