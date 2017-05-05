The family of a woman who was murdered while she sunbathed on a Gaspé beach says it is a comfort to know her killer will go to prison, two decades later.

Sonia Raymond was visiting the coastal town of Maria, Que., for a wedding July 27, 1996, when she decided to soak up some sun on the beach before the event.

The 33-year-old was murdered on the rocky, eastern Quebec shore — a crime that would go unresolved until, in a surprise move, her killer pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier this week.

Superior Court Justice Louis Dionne sentenced Réal Savoie, 54, to life in prison with no chance of parole for 22 years in a New Carlisle courtroom this morning.

"The last three years was tough for all my family. And the last year, that was more tough. And the last two months, very tough," said her brother Guylain Raymond.

Guylain Raymond waited for more than 20 years to hear that his sister's killer would go to prison. He said he believes his family will now be able to move on. (Radio-Canada)

Killer approached while she was sunbathing

The pain, shock and horror of what happened all came back to Guylain Raymond as he watched Savoie's trial, which began in March.

Sonia Raymond had been visiting Maria from Rimouski and was lying on the beach when her killer approached her and made a sexual advance.

In July 1996, Sonia Raymond was sunbathing on the beach in Maria, Que., when she was stabbed to death. (Radio-Canada)

Though police always suspected Savoie, the murder remained unsolved until police ran an undercover operation 17 years later.

In what's been dubbed a 'Mr. Big' sting, officers posed as members of a fake crime family in order to gain a confession.

Savoie told police officers that when she rebuffed him, he went to his truck, grabbed a knife and stabbed her to death in broad daylight.

Savoie had pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder charge up until Wednesday, when he switched his plea to guilty just before he was scheduled to testify.

During the trial, the jury also heard from a woman who was six-years-old at the time when she saw Savoie crouching over Sonia Raymond on the beach.

She had described Savoie to police, but a thunderstorm that afternoon washed away any evidence.