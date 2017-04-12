A member of the Canadian Forces is facing four counts of sexual assault.

The charges against Pte. Bryant Taylor stem from alleged sexual assaults against three other students undergoing basic training in March 2016 at the garrison in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.

The Canadian Forces said in a statement the four counts of sexual assault are punishable under Sec. 130 of the National Defence Act.

The students were enrolled at the Canadian Forces leadership and recruit school located on the base and Taylor was also undergoing basic training.

Due to privacy concerns, no further information about the alleged victims was released.

An instructor reported the alleged assaults to military police on March 31, 2016.

