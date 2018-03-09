A fetus is allegedly stabbed in utero and dies after being born hours later. Is it murder, under the Criminal Code?

That is the question a Quebec Superior Court judge says a jury will have to answer in the trial of Sofiane Ghazi.

Ghazi, 37, is accused of repeatedly stabbing his wife, Raja Ghazi, on July 24, 2017 in their Montreal North apartment.

Raja Ghazi was eight months pregnant. She gave birth by emergency C-section in hospital following the alleged attack, and the baby died a short time later.

Ghazi was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and several other counts.

Justice Linda Despots ruled Thursday that there is sufficient evidence for Sofiane Ghazi to stand trial in the death of the baby.

Despots presided over the man's preliminary hearing over the past few weeks. Evidence presented at that hearing is subject to a publication ban.

Legal status of a fetus

What's at stake in this case is the thorny question of whether the dead child could be legally considered a human being.

A fetus currently has no legal status under the Criminal Code of Canada.

According to the Code, a child becomes a human being only when it has completely proceeded, in a living state, from the body of its mother, whether or not it has breathed, has independent circulation or whether the umbilical cord has been cut.

The Code also states that a homicide has been committed when a child is injured before or during its birth, as a result of which the child dies after becoming a human being.

Even though the stabbing occurred while the fetus was in the womb, Ghazi was charged with murder for the alleged attack because the baby was born alive and died after its birth.

Critical to the case will be determining the exact moment at which the baby died.

The Crown's challenge will be to prove to the jury that the fetus was born, becoming a human being with recognized legal status.

A trial date has not yet been set, and it has not yet been decided if Ghazi will be tried on all charges at the same time.

The man remains detained, pending his next court appearance on April 19.