A police operation is underway after a group of protesters barricaded themselves inside the old, vacant Jacques-Viger hospital complex.

The demonstration is being staged by Front d'action populaire en réaménagement urbain (FRAPRU), a social housing group, to kick off a week of protest in Quebec.

Protesters are asking that the empty space be converted into social housing. (Radio-Canada)

Nearly 100 protesters barricaded themselves inside the basement of the old hospital around 3:30 p.m., following a clash with police.

FRAPRU is demanding that the currently unused and deteriorating space, located at the corner of René-Lévesque Boulevard and St-André Street, be converted into social housing.

The hospital has been closed since 2011.