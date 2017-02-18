Quebec provincial police are still looking for the driver whose snowmobile collided with a freight train 20 km east of Lévis, Que. on Friday.

The freight train hit the snowmobile around 3:30 p.m. in Saint-Charles-de-Bellechasse.

Emergency services arrived on the scene to find the snowmobile and a helmet, but no driver.

Police weren't able to confirm whether the vehicle was in motion when it was hit or if it had been abandoned on the tracks.

Considering that the accident occurred at low speed, police don't believe the driver to be seriously injured.

A search was launched Friday to locate the driver, involving police, firefighters and the canine unit. The Sûreté du Québec says they are pursuing leads to locate the driver.

The accident resulted in the closure of Highway 279 between Highway 20 and Highway 218 for several hours until the freight train involved in the collision was able to leave.