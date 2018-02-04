'It was a glorious place': Montrealers share memories of the historic Snowdon Theatre

Lynne Marton remembers the first movie she saw with friends at the Snowdon Theatre was Disney's Bambi.

It was a weekend matinee in 1962 or 1963 — the details are fuzzy she explains, after all these years.

The Snowdon Theatre first opened in 1937. (cinematreasures.org)

Marton was about 12 years old then, but the majesty of the art deco theatre wasn't lost on her.

"I do remember the theatre was magnificent at that time," she says.

The theatre's iconic sign will be preserved under the terms of the sale. (CBC)

On Saturday, the City of Montreal announced it sold the historic theatre to a private company for $1.6 million.

Some Montrealers living in the Côte-des-Neiges area remember seeing movies at the cinema. (Montreal - Then and Now/Facebook) One condition applies, though — the private company whose proposal was accepted must maintain the classic facade and iconic Snowdon Theatre sign.

Hart Fishman, who works at the neighbouring Snowdon Deli, says that in the theatre's heyday, the restaurant would play off the dinner-and-a-movie crowd.

"It was a glorious place in its time," says Fishman. "Thirty years ago, 40 years ago when the theatre was running, we were busy at night because people would come out of the theatre."

Hart Fishman is the co-owner of Snowdon Deli on Decarie Blvd. (CBC)

The theatre is known for its elaborate decorations, vibrant colours and detailed design with floor to ceiling embellishment.

During its heyday, art deco was meant to evoke a sense of glamour and luxury.

The theatre was known for its decorative details. (Sandra Cohen-Rose/Flickr)

Kristian Gravenor, who ran the Save the Snowdon Theatre campaign for several years, told CBC he's happy that the sign is sticking around.

"I think it's good they are preserving the sign at least," he said. "It was a superb facility with high ceiling and dazzling art deco detail."

The theatre was designed by Emmanuel Briffa, who also designed the inside of the Rialto Theatre. (Submitted by Keven Lavoie)

The building, which opened as a theatre in 1937, has been vacant for several years.

It was ravaged in 2016 by a fire, for which three teenagers were charged with arson.

After that, the last tenants — a gymnastics groups called Flex-Art — were evicted due to concerns about the damaged roof.

Froma Shulman remembers sneaking into movies at the theatre when she was too young to get in on her own. (CBC)

"We remember it, when we were kids we used to go to movies. In fact we were so young, we had to sneak in and lie about our ages," said neighbourhood resident Froma Shulman.

The inside of the theatre was designed by Emmanuel Briffa, who also designed the interior of the Rialto Theatre on Park Ave.

It took 90 firefighters to put out the fire in 2016. (CBC)

Dinu Bumbaru, policy director for Heritage Montreal, told CBC he hopes the buyer will make efforts to hold on to as much of the original architecture as possible.

"To keep the sign on Decarie, and have stainless steel detail as it is in the contract, is fine. But if behind it is a monster, then how do we deal with this?"

Conversion of the building into residential space is expected to begin in the fall, and will take about a year to complete, said Marvin Rotrand, the city councillor for the Snowdon district.