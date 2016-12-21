Sebastien Toutant has done it again.

The champion snowboarder known as Seb Toots has updated his 2012 run down Mount Royal with a slick new video shot by Montreal director Mathieu Cowan.

The video starts early one morning with Toutant coming out of the Mont Royal Metro station, snowboard in hand, and stepping onto the westbound 97 bus.

The bus drops him up on Mount Royal and Toutant begins his descent down mountain trails, through Mount Royal cemetery and toward Sherbrooke Street.

Toutant said the video was shot last year.

"We wanted to show Mount Royal's potential. We're one of the only cities in the world with a mountain in the middle... and we wanted to put Montreal on the snowboarding map," he told Radio-Canada Wednesday morning.

Toutant said he didn't have a permit to snowboard on the mountain.

A spokesperson for the Friends of the Mountain said snowboarding is not allowed on Mount Royal.

