A major snowstorm is sweeping southern and central Quebec, reducing visibility and leaving roads snow-covered and treacherous.
Provincial police have confirmed one person is dead on Highway 55 near Saint-Wenceslas, southeast of Trois-Rivières, after the vehicle that motorist was driving plowed directly into an overpass.
Highway 20 is closed in both directions at Saint-Zotique, about 70 kilometres west of Montreal, after a pile-up involving at least 10 vehicles.
Police report injuries, although the number of casualties is not yet known.
Magog hospital expects injured
In the Eastern Townships, westbound lanes of Highway 10 at Exit 121 near Magog are closed following a pile-up involving about fifty vehicles which occured at around 4 p.m.
The hospital in Magog has issued a code orange warning, meaning staff have been told to expect a large number of patients.
Hospital authorities are asking people who are not in imminent danger to avoid the emergency room and to call Info-Santé instead, at 811.
Transports Québec says people should stay home if they can.
The ministry reminds motorists not to try to pass snowplows.