Spring storm to hit Quebec this week

The spring weather was nice while it lasted, but a mix of snow and rain is on the way.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for several regions across Quebec, including Montreal, Quebec City, the Laurentians, Gatineau and the Eastern Townships.

A major weather system moving in from the central United States will hit the province starting on Tuesday, according to the weather agency.

While southern Quebec is mostly expected to get rain, there is also a risk of freezing rain and snow.

Environment Canada says system will bring significant amounts of snow starting Tuesday to regions north of the St. Lawrence Valley.