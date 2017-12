A 32-year-old man is dead after the snow-clearing vehicle he was in was hit by a train in Saint-Hubert on Montreal's South Shore.

The collision happened at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, while the worker was driving the plow on a sidewalk near the corner of Kimber Boulevard and Montée Saint-Hubert, police said.

The 32-year-old was taken to hospital. Police later confirmed his death.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.