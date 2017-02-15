A man driving a snow-clearing tractor was shot on Wednesday afternoon in Verdun by a someone in a passing car, say Montreal police.

The victim was driving the tractor west along Gordon Street near Bannatyne Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when he encountered the other vehicle.

According to witnesses, the vehicle stopped next to the snow-clearing tractor, then someone rolled down a window and opened fire, said Montreal police Const. Daniel Lacoursière.

After a number of shots, the vehicle drove off.

The victim, a 46-year-old man, was shot once in the upper body. Lacoursière said he is expected to survive.

It is not known if the victim works for the City of Montreal or if he is a private contractor.

Lacoursière said the victim is known to police, but the motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Police do not yet have a description of the suspect nor the vehicle he was driving.

A police perimeter has been set up near the scene at the intersection of Gordon Street and Bannatyne Avenue.