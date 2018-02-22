Famed American rapper Snoop Dogg is coming to Montreal this May to discuss his entrepreneurial goals when it comes to — what else? — cannabis.

He'll be speaking as part of the C2 Montréal annual international business conference.

Organizers announced Wednesday that Snoop Dogg will be a speaker at the seventh edition of the event, which will be held from May 23 to 25 at Arsenal Montreal.

The rapper and producer will be on stage to "share his ideas and expertise," along with his business partner Ted Chung, according to a news release.

Snoop Dogg is the founder of venture capital firm Casa Verde Capital, which invests in emerging cannabis production companies.

The company recently invested $2 million in the Trellis Group, a provider of seed stock management software in Canada.

Along with Ted Chung, Snoop Dogg also co-founded the digital media platform Merry Jane, which publishes cannabis-related content.

C2 Montréal said Snoop Dogg is the spokesperson for all things business and cannabis, and emphasized that his presence at the conference is related to the upcoming changes in Quebec and Canada in the laws governing the sale and use of cannabis.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is set to legalize marijuana for recreational purposes this summer.

C2 Montréal is a three-day event that includes conferences, workshops, experimental brainstorming sessions, meetings, performances and festivities.