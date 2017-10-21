A Cessna plane carrying three passengers crashed in a forced landing in the Montérégie region south of Montreal Saturday afternoon, leaving two men seriously injured.

The plane had left from Saint-Lazare, but it's unclear whether it had just taken off or was at the end of its flight, Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Christine Coulombe said.

The plane crashed in a wooded area at 4:20 p.m. and when police arrived, one of the passengers was already outside of the aircraft, the SQ said. The two others were trapped inside and sustained serious injuries, but were conscious.

The forced landing took place on a private property in the north east of Saint-Lazare, near Hudson.

Investigators are on their way to the crash site to determine what happened, the SQ said.