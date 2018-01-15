City urges patience as Montreal digs out after weekend storm
'We will need time,' says spokesperson Philippe Sabourin
The cleanup is underway in Montreal after a powerful storm blanketed the city with more than 35 centimetres Saturday.
The winter cocktail unleashed on several parts of the province over the weekend started with rain, then snow pellets that then turned to snow — a lot of it.
City spokesperson Philippe Sabourin says plows are making a 15 per cent progress per day, which is the equivalent of about 1,500 kilometres.
"It's quite a challenge to retrieve 35 centimetres. It's unusual. We will need time," Sabourin said on Daybreak this morning.
"It could be five days, six days. Citizens will have to be patient because … we'll need the week to clear the city of all that snow."
Broken equipment has slowed snow-removal efforts in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce this winter, causing even more frustration among its residents.
Get outta the way....The big plows are out... barrelling down Grand Blvd. in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NDG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NDG</a>. The City of Montreal is asking ppl to use public transit and not drive. Less traffic on the roads helps the snow removal effort. <a href="https://t.co/EhoBDVTsoM">pic.twitter.com/EhoBDVTsoM</a>—@eliabb
But Monday morning, Verdun, Montreal North and Lachine showed a snow-removal progress of less than 5 per cent.
The City of Montreal's snow-plowing efforts kicked into gear as the snow fell Saturday, but the clearing piled up snow on parked cars lining the streets.
Then the extreme cold hit, hardening the snow banks blocking cars, walkways and sidewalks.
The city was at 90 per cent of removing the snow banks before the storm hit. Now, its website shows a a progress of 12 per cent.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.