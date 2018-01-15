City urges patience as Montreal digs out after weekend storm

The cleanup is underway in Montreal after a powerful storm blanketed the city with more than 35 centimetres Saturday.

The winter cocktail unleashed on several parts of the province over the weekend started with rain, then snow pellets that then turned to snow — a lot of it.

City spokesperson Philippe Sabourin says plows are making a 15 per cent progress per day, which is the equivalent of about 1,500 kilometres.

"It's quite a challenge to retrieve 35 centimetres. It's unusual. We will need time," Sabourin said on Daybreak this morning.

"It could be five days, six days. Citizens will have to be patient because … we'll need the week to clear the city of all that snow."

Broken equipment has slowed snow-removal efforts in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce this winter, causing even more frustration among its residents.

Get outta the way....The big plows are out... barrelling down Grand Blvd. in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NDG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NDG</a>. The City of Montreal is asking ppl to use public transit and not drive. Less traffic on the roads helps the snow removal effort. <a href="https://t.co/EhoBDVTsoM">pic.twitter.com/EhoBDVTsoM</a> —@eliabb

But Monday morning, Verdun, Montreal North and Lachine showed a snow-removal progress of less than 5 per cent.

The City of Montreal's snow-plowing efforts kicked into gear as the snow fell Saturday, but the clearing piled up snow on parked cars lining the streets.

Montreal's snow removal efforts are moving are making their way through the boroughs, but unearthing your car may not be easy today. (Elias Abboud/CBC News)

Then the extreme cold hit, hardening the snow banks blocking cars, walkways and sidewalks.

The city was at 90 per cent of removing the snow banks before the storm hit. Now, its website shows a a progress of 12 per cent.​