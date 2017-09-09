Laval mayoral candidate Alain Lecompte took matters into his own hands when a political opponents put up electoral signs before the official start of the campaign — with the help of a sledgehammer.

The campaign period for the Nov. 5 municipal election begins the evening of Sept. 21.

Putting up signs at this stage of the campaign is allowed under the province's Elections Act, the early postering violates a Laval bylaw.

Lecompte, a member of the alliance of independent councillors, was caught on video tearing down the sign at the entrance to the 15 North at St-Martin Boulevard on Thursday.

"I would incite citizens to do the same thing as me," Lecompte said in a video of him destroying the sign.

He said that the campaign poster, belonging to Action Laval mayoral candidate Jean-Claude Gobé, was put up too early and violated municipal election rules.

Gobé said that in his 43 years in politics he's never seen anything like this.

"That an elected official decided to dismantle and destroy our billboards with a sledgehammer is beyond belief," Gobé said.

Candidate Alain Lecompte tore down the freestanding campaign sign on Thursday. (submitted Action Laval)

Gobé's party could face a fine from the city over the infraction, but that didn't stop his team from filing a complaint against Lecompte with Laval police.

Police confirmed they are currently investigating Lecompte for mischief.

Continuing the argument on Facebook

Action Laval shared the video of the incident, showing Lecompte hacking away at the sign.

"We find it abnormal that a candidate for mayor and city councilor would attack an opponent's material," said the team in a statement. "A sign is a sign, let's return to the debate."

For his part, Lecompte shared a before and after photo of the poster on Facebook and calling out Gobé for his misstep.

"Mr. Gobé knows very well, with his more than 50 years in politics, that there is an official date for campaign posters so that everyone gets started on the same footing."