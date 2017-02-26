When it comes to hockey movies, few rival 1977's Slap Shot, with its giddy pugilism and Michael Ontkean's on-ice striptease.

The film's enduring popularity, even 40 year later, has allowed two brothers from the Eastern Townships to make a living selling apparel from Paul Newman's fictitious team, the Charlestown Chiefs.

Many Quebecers have a special spot in their hearts for the movie. It was one of the first to be dubbed into conversational Québécois as opposed to academic French.

So when Mathieu Paquette had the opportunity, 20 years ago, to acquire the merchandising licence for his favourite movie, his brother didn't hesitate to join him.

"He said Alex, I got the licence, wanna jump in? I said let's go," said Alexandre Paquette, president of MadBrothers, their apparel company.

Yvon Barrette, who plays Denis Lemieux in the movie, signing autographs at a charity event in 2012. (Ashley Walter/The Associated Press)

From Slap Shot T-shirts to Slap Shot the app

When the Paquette brothers started selling T-shirts and jerseys with the Chiefs logo, they quickly discovered their enthusiasm for the movie was shared by fans worldwide.

Chiefs apparel proved so popular, Paquette said, that what was initially a side project eventually turned into a full-time business.

His company even recently launched a Slap Shot app. "Use Slap Shot quotes in your daily life," the app promises.

Feeling down? Just fire up the app and let Reggie Dunlop (Paul Newman's character) motivate you: "Get out there on the ice, let 'em know you're there!"

The Hanson Brothers, actors in the Slapshot movie series, (left to right) Dave Hanson, Steve Carlson and Jeff Carlson. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

​One of the added perks of the Granby-based business for Paquette has been the chance to meet many of the movie's actors, including Alma's Yvon Barrette, who plays Denis Lemieux, the Chiefs' goaltender.

"We became good friends instantly," Paquette said. "He's a great laid back guy."

This weekend, the Paquette brothers travelled with Barrette to Johnstown, Pennsylvania, where the movie was shot and where 40th anniversary celebrations are taking place.

For Paquette, it was a chance to meet the few Slap Shot celebrities he hasn't met before.

"The one guy I've never met in person is Jerry Houser, who played Dave 'Killer' Carlson," he said.