A 51-year-old man is dead after collapsing on a ski trail near Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que., during a cross-province marathon on Saturday.

The man, who is from the Ottawa area, was participating in the Canadian Ski Marathon.

The president of the board of the Canadian Ski Marathon, Julie Boyer, said they believe the man suffered a heart attack while skiing with his wife and friends.

"They started CPR right away, the skier that was following him was a doctor," said Boyer.

"He started CPR about five seconds after he collapsed."

When first responders arrived they were unable to resuscitate him.

First death at ski marathon

Boyer said the man was registered as a "tourer," which means he picked the sections he wanted to ski that day and organizers do not know how long he had been skiing for.

The marathon has 31 first responders and paramedics along the trail with snowmobiles, said Boyer. She does not know how long it took for them to reach the man.

According to Boyer, it is the first time since the marathon began 51 years ago that a death has occurred.

The marathon, which started on Saturday, uses a trail stretching from Lachute to Gatineau, Que.

About 1,700 skiers are registered for the two-day event.

A moment of silence will be observed tomorrow morning. Boyer said organizers will meet sometime soon to create a long-term way to honour his memory.

"We will think of how to remember this skier in the future years," she said.