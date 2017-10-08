Snow may not be on the ground yet, but a group of youngsters has already strapped on their skis and taken a trip down a hill.

Sort of.

L'Association des Stations de ski du Québec unveiled what it says is the country's first dry ski slope open to the public at the Fest'Hiver, a two-day celebration of winter sports happening at Laval's Nature Centre this weekend.

Dozens of children sported skis, helmets and fall jackets, and took turns being pulled or gliding down a bright green, plastic hill.

The kids moved slowly, but their enthusiasm was clear.

Organizers say they hope the activity will be the first step towards making ski hills a year-round attraction.

"We're in Laval right now, but why not have one in the Gaspésie, in the Outaouais region, or in Montreal?" said Patrice Bélanger, the event's spokesperson.

Warm winter weather hurting Quebec ski seasons

Warm weather and a lack of snowfall last winter hit popular hills across Quebec hard.

The owner of Owl's Head in the Eastern Townships said last year marked "one of the worst" winter seasons since the ski hill began operating in 1965.

Professional skiers practice on dry skill slopes in the off-season. The hills are most often made from plastic tiles.

Bélanger said dry ski hills are a great way to introduce children to the sport.

"When you're a kid, everything is bigger: a chair is bigger, a table seems high, three steps seem so big. So imagine a ski mountain?" he said.

"People discovering an activity or a discipline or a sport at the age of 15, 20, 30, 40, we know the risks … Kids from five to eight don't think of these things."

The Fest'Hiver ends Sunday, but the dry slope will stay open at the park, organizers say.