A Sri Lankan man accused of killing his wife in Quebec five years ago appears to have been deported after the charge against him was stayed because of an unreasonable delay.

Sivaloganathan Thanabalasingham, a permanent Canadian resident, was set to appear today at a detention review hearing, but it has been cancelled, a spokesperson at the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada said Thursday.

Thanabalasingham's second-degree murder charge was stayed in April after Superior Court Justice Alexandre Boucher ruled it had taken too long to get to trial.

Thanabalasingham was the first Quebecer charged with murder to have his case stayed because of the Jordan ruling, a Supreme Court decision issued last July which imposes strict limits on the waiting time for trials.

He was ordered deported in April because of an earlier conviction on domestic abuse charges.

Thanabalasingham initially appealed the deportation order, but a month later asked to be returned to Sri Lanka as soon as possible.

Quebec's Director of Penal and Criminal Prosecutions (DCPC) had appealed the stay of the murder charge and, last week, Appeal Court Justice Nicole Duval-Hesler had agreed to expedite the case and hear arguments in September.​

Prosecutor Christian Jarry had earlier said he was hopeful Thanabalasingham would remain in Canada for the appeal because there was no guarantee he would return to face trial. Canada does not have an extradition agreement with Sri Lanka.

The DCPC and the office of federal Immigration Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen, which could have stepped in to block Thanabalasingham's deportation, did not immediately return a request for comment.