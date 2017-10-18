The Quebec City police officer standing trial for criminal negligence and dangerous driving causing death said the maximum speed the cruiser reached when Guy Blouin was struck down on his bicycle and killed could not have exceeded 25 km/h.



Simon Beaulieu stepped up to the witness box on the third day of the trial at the Quebec City courthouse, breaking down at times while recounting the moments preceding Blouin's death.



The officer was at the wheel of the police cruiser that backed up a one-way street, striking and killing Blouin, 48, on Sept. 3, 2014.



Beaulieu said in the days following the incident, he used his personal vehicle to reverse and try to recreate the manoeuvre.



"When I reached 30 [km/h], it was way too fast for me," Beaulieu told Quebec court Judge René de la Sablonnière.

Yves Brière, a crime scene reconstruction expert with the Sûreté du Québec, testified earlier in the trial that he estimated Beaulieu had been travelling in reverse at 44 km/h when the cruiser rolled over Blouin on the bicycle.

Beaulieu, 42, testified that he was doing a routine patrol in the Saint-Roch neighbourhood when he saw Blouin biking towards him, up a one-way street in the wrong direction.



Beaulieu said he tried to intercept Blouin and parked diagonally to block Saint-François Street.



When Blouin rode around the car and ignored the police order to stop, Beaulieu said he suspected the cyclist might have been involved in two attempted bike thefts reported earlier that morning.



"In my experience, someone who doesn't stop has something to hide,'' Beaulieu said.



Once Blouin biked around the stopped cruiser and kept going, Beaulieu said he started backing up. He said he could see Blouin cycling parallel to the sidewalk, when he turned around to look at the police car.



''He veered off more than I expected," Beaulieu testified. "That's when I hit the brakes."

'Horrible thing to witness'

Beaulieu said he heard Blouin scream and assumed he was stuck under the cruiser's fender and therefore inched forward before getting out of the vehicle with his partner.



Blouin was lying on the ground with leg and shoulder injuries, according to Beaulieu, and he was agitated, throwing insults and refusing help from the officers.



"He was not collaborating, so I tried telling him he was under arrest to get him to calm down,'' said Beaulieu.



A crowd had also started to gather around, many of whom also showed anger towards the officers, Beaulieu said.



"I understand it was a horrible thing to witness, I never thought I'd do something like this in my career,'' said Beaulieu, visibly emotional.

Victim died minutes later

When the ambulance arrived after the collision, "it seemed like a blessing to Blouin,'' who got up and quickly walked towards the paramedics, said Beaulieu.



Earlier on Wednesday, paramedic Isabelle Bouchard testified that Blouin did indeed walk towards the ambulance on his own, followed by Beaulieu and his colleague.



Both officers accompanied Blouin to hospital because he was visibly agitated.



"He was tearing off our equipment as soon as we tried putting it on him," said Bouchard, explaining that Blouin slowed down quickly and lost consciousness soon afterwards.



Beaulieu said the emergency room doctor informed him of Blouin's death at 1:25 p.m., just 20 minutes after the collision.



"I thought I was in a dream. I literally pinched myself," Beaulieu told the judge.



During cross-examination, Beaulieu told the Crown he carried out his own investigation and discovered Blouin had purchased his bike at a local pawn shop.



"It's not my intention to have Mr. Blouin pass for a thief," Blouin said.