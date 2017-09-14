Montreal police say they are looking at new information in connection with the death of an Inuk woman, which Urgences-Santé initially told CBC News had been treated as a suicide.

The body of Siasi Tullaugak, 27, was found on the balcony of her downtown apartment on Aug. 28.

Her sister told CBC News that Tullaugak hadn't appeared to be suicidal before her death. She said earlier on the day she died, Tullaugak told her she felt someone was putting her life in danger, but she was too afraid to say who it was.

Police spokesperson Sandrine Lapointe said she cannot confirm the nature of the information that has come to light but that the investigation continues.

David Chapman, the director of the Open Door homeless shelter, knew Tullaugak. He said workers at the shelter are happy to hear that police are conducting what he called a "more thorough investigation" into her death.

"It's important that when an Indigenous person dies, that their death is taken just as seriously as anyone else's," said Chapman.​