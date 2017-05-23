Quebec's workplace health and safety board says undisclosed shortcomings in a police intervention in the remote Quebec town of Lac-Simon contributed to the death of officer Thierry Leroux in February 2016.

Leroux, 26, was shot twice in the back at close range after he and a colleague responded to a 911 call about a man threatening to commit suicide at a home in the First Nations community, located 30 kilometres from Val d'Or.

Leroux had only been with the Lac-Simon police force for six months when he was killed.

The board, known by its French initials CNESST, released a heavily redacted report on the incident Tuesday that attributed Leroux's death to two causes.

The first cause was "shortcomings" in the police response to a situation involving an armed and suicidal suspect.

The second cause was the two bullets that were fired into Leroux's back, which penetrated his bulletproof vest.

His shooter then turned the gun on himself.

Better communications, safety measures

CNESST inspector Serge Gaudreault said he is not in a position to detail the shortcomings because police tactics can't be made public.

The CNESST has requested that the Lac-Simon police service improve the communications system available to its officers in the field and elaborate new workplace safety measures for its officers.

The complete, unredacted report is now with the band council, Quebec's police academy and the Ministry of Public Security.

Leroux's father, Michel Leroux, said he's hopeful the report will help cadets in their training at the police academy.

"I really believe they're going to make the changes necessary to be sure they improve the training... to be sure that the young guys coming out of school and going through First Nations communities are well-prepared to face these situations," Michel Leroux told CBC.

Leroux said he also hopes the federal government will increase funding for police in First Nations communities like Lac-Simon.

Since his son's death, four officers instead of two are now dispatched to everything from fires and health emergencies to family disputes.

That's straining the Lac-Simon police force, which is funded by a three-way deal involving Quebec and Ottawa.