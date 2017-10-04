A 65-year-old woman is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting at a home in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, southwest of Montreal.

One of the injured is a provincial police officer, who is in serious but stable condition, according to police.

He was responding to a call about a dispute at a home on du Sentier Street around 9:30 p.m. ET.

The deceased victim was identified as Johanne Chayer.

When police officers arrived at the scene, someone in the home opened fire and the officer was shot, according to Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau of the Quebec provincial police.

"[The officer] was transported to the hospital," Bilodeau said. "He suffered major injuries but he is stable right now."

The tactical squad was finally able to enter the home at around 2 a.m. They found a man, 72, and a woman, both injured.

They were taken to hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead.

The man is seriously injured, but is in stable condition and under police surveillance.

A vast security perimeter was set up surrounding the house, and many neighbouring homes were evacuated, she added.

François Prevost was watching the events from his living room, his two young children sound asleep when police arrived to evacuate the residence.

"We saw many police officers hidden in the bushes and between the vehicles," Prevost said.

He described a police officer leaving the site in an ambulance.

Prevost said he did not know his neighbours who were implicated in the shooting, and that they had lived on the street only two or three months.

Most of the street's residents are young families or older people who are retired, he said.