Two men in their 20s were shot last night. Both are known to police.

The two individuals were in a privately owned building on Sherbrooke Street West, near Durocher Street, where a fashion show was being held.

Police received a few calls at around 1 a.m. indicating that shots had been fired.

The two men aged 20 and 24, are known to police.

They say the two victims are related.

The 20 year-old has an injury to his upper body. The 24 year-old suffered a lower body injury. They were taken to the hospital last night, but Montreal police say they are in stable condition and do not fear for their lives.

Police have arrested four suspects in between the ages of 21 and 25. They are not known to police.

Investigators are still trying determine their involvement in the incident.