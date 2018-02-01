Police are investigating after a late-night shooting north of Montreal left a man in his 20s dead and another person injured.

They were in a vehicle when they were shot around 10:50 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 15 and Charles Street in Mirabel. One of the victims ran into a nearby service station, according to Radio-Canada.

The Sûreté du Québec have taken over the investigation from Mirabel police.

A mobile command post has been set up at the scene. A security perimeter in also in place.

Police are searching for a suspect. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-659-4264.