Shooting in Ville-Marie borough leaves 2 men in critical condition

Two men in their 40s are in critical condition after a shooting in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough Friday evening.

Police arrived on Bercy St. to find 2 men lying on ground with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies

CBC News ·
Montreal police are looking for at least one suspect after a double shooting on Bercy Street. (CBC)

Montreal police say people called 911 with reports of having heard gunfire.

When officers arrived on Bercy Street near Ontario Street, they found two men lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. They also found shell casings on the ground.

Police say the suspect got away in a vehicle.

The investigation continues.

