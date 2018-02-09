A mother in Sherbrooke says she has knocked on countless doors to make her daughter's walk to school safer, to no avail.

Marie-France Bolduc posted a video on her Facebook page on Tuesday, showing her six-year-old daughter waiting at a designated crosswalk on Bowen Street, while cars speed by.

Bolduc said this scene plays out every day as drivers fail to stop, despite the road sign giving priority to pedestrians.

"At this speed, people who are not respecting the sign [are] not being conscientious," she said.

Bolduc feels people are "negligent, even irresponsible," when they rush through the intersection, even though a small child is waiting to cross.

Dangerous pedestrian crosswalk in Sherbrooke0:29

Bolduc's 16-year-old son Willyam, who walks his sister Léah-Rose to school, captured the scene as she waited at the street corner — car after car whizzing by her.

Since the six-year-old's school is less than a kilometre away, the school board does not offer bus service.

Bolduc runs a daycare in her home, and said because children start arriving at 7 a.m., she can't drop off her daughter herself.

Bolduc said she is worried about what will happen when Willyam moves on to CEGEP next year. She is even more anxious knowing her other four-year-old daughter will also need to get to school when she starts kindergarten in the fall.

"I can't imagine my little six-year-old daughter being responsible for her little sister, it's unthinkable," she said.

Several complaints filed

Bolduc said she has tried everything she could think of to make the neighbourhood safer for all the children who cross Bowen Street on the way to Reine-Marie Elementary School, which is on a perpendicular street.

"Every door I try to open gets slammed shut," she said.

Bolduc has offered to pay the $300 fee to have Léah-Rose take the school bus.

The Commission Scolaire de la Région-de-Sherbrooke confirmed that Bolduc made the request twice, and was refused both times.

Léah-Rose Bolduc attends Reine-Marie Elementary School in Sherbrooke, a short walk from her house. (Submitted by Marie-France Bolduc)

Spokesperson Mélanie Breton said Bolduc can make the request again for next year, at which point the question will be reevaluated.

Bolduc said she has also tried to hire a regular taxi service, but the company couldn't guarantee it could have a car available full-time.

Police to increase surveillance

Bolduc has also asked for the city to intervene, but says her demands to reduce the speed limit and install a stop sign at the intersection were denied.

Danielle Berthold, who is in charge of public security in Sherbrooke, confirmed the city has received two complaints — but said the street corner was up to code.

Berthold acknowledged, however, that if the school board makes a recommendation about the crossing to the city, it will be taken into consideration.

Sherbrooke police said they were only made aware of the problem this week when they saw the video.

Marie-France Bolduc is anxious about what will happen when her 16-year-old son leaves for CEGEP next year, leaving six-year-old Léah-Rose (left) and four-year-old Olyvia without supervision for their walk to school. (Submitted by Marie-France Bolduc )

Spokesperson Martin Carrier said police will increase surveillance in the area and is looking for solutions.

"As soon as we found out, there were steps taken to notify the police officer in charge of road surveillance," said Carrier.

Bolduc said while she welcomes any improvements on this front, increased police surveillance in the past has proven to only be a temporary solution.

"When police are there, cars slow down. No one wants a fine," she said.

"But as soon as they leave, old habits come back."