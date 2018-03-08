A 19-year-old Sherbrooke man has been charged with manslaughter after his six-week-old infant died earlier this week.

The man, whose identity is protected by a court order, appeared in court Thursday morning in Sherbrooke, Que.

The infant was admitted to hospital last week, and medical staff contacted police, believing the baby had been shaken, authorities said.

The father was charged with aggravated assault last Friday and released under conditions while awaiting trial.

After the infant died overnight Tuesday, the man was taken back into custody and the charge against him was upgraded to manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty.

The baby's mother was questioned by investigators, but police said she doesn't appear to have been involved in the incident.

Quebec's coroner's office will also investigate the baby's death.