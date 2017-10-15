Residents in Sherbrooke are drinking the best tap water in Quebec, according to a jury made up of water experts and a sommelier.

They tested more than a dozen samples from nine different municipalities during a symposium on water management held in Lévis earlier this week.

The winning choice was based on clarity, odour and taste, much like wine is judged.

The president of the Réseau Environment, the group that organized the fourth annual event, said wine, like water, can have nuances.

"We are under the impression that water doesn't taste anything," said Jean Lacroix.

Lacroix said after drinking several different samples from across the province, it's clear H2O has a taste — and every sample is different.

"When we go back home, we don't see water the same way," he said. "That's when we actually start tasting water."

The superintendent of the Saint-Eustache's water department, Yanick Fortier, samples some water during a symposium on water management held in Lévis, Qué.

Not so secret recipe

For Michel Cyr, the head of water management in Sherbrooke, there are two simple reasons behind the city's award-winning tap water.

"The first [is] we have a lucky source of water which is Memphremagog Lake which is one of the best in all of Quebec," he said.

The other is a unique water filtration process.

"We installed two years ago a new system for water treatment, which is a membrane system." Cyr said.

Lake Memphremagog is the source of Sherbrooke's drinking water. (Amanda Dandy)

Sherbrooke's water is filtered through a membrane which blocks out impurities, as well as any bacteria and viruses, said Cyr. The process leaves the city's water virtually pure.

About 10 cities across Quebec use the membrane system to filter their water, he said.

With its win, Sherbrooke has also locked down a seat at the American Water Works Association competition in Las Vegas next summer.

Montreal takes the popular vote

The city of Montreal's tap water may not have won the jury's vote, but it did win the people's choice award for its taste.

Montreal's water won the honours in a blind taste test where dozens of people attending symposium participated.

Other municipalities also won awards for their high quality of drinking water, including Quebec City, Rouyn-Noranda, Bécancour, Rivere-du-Loup, Victoriaville and L'Assomption.