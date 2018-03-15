The permanent resident status of Tooba Yahya, the Montreal woman serving a life sentence for killing her three daughters and her husband's first wife in 2009, has been revoked.

Yahya, husband Mohammad Shafia and their son Hamed were convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of the women in 2012. The bodies of their daughters Zainab,19, Sahar,17, and Geeti, 13, and that of Rona Amir Mohammad, 52, were found in a car submerged in the Kingston Locks.

The Shafia family and Rona Amir, Mohammad Shafia's first wife in the polygamous marriage, left Afghanistan and came to Canada in 2007.

At a hearing in Montreal Thursday, the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada determined that Yahya will not be permitted to remain in Canada as a permanent resident when she is released from prison. She will not be eligible for parole for at least another 16 years.

The three Shafia daughters and their father's first wife were murdered in 2009 by their parents and eldest brother. (CBC)

She is serving her sentence at Quebec's Joliette Institution for Women and appeared at the hearing by video link.

Yayah's lawyer Stéphane Handfield said his client's life could be in danger if she is returned to Afghanistan and her only recourse will be a humanitarian appeal.

It's not yet clear whether similar immigration proceedings will be launched in the cases of Hamed and Mohammad Shafia, who are serving their sentences in Ontario.

The three members of the Shafia family appealed their verdict in 2015, arguing that expert testimony on the practice of so-called honour killing presented by the Crown at their trial prejudiced the jury and that Hamed was actually a minor at the time the crime took place.

Documents the family used in 2007 when immigrating to Canada showed Hamed would have been 18 at the time of the killings.

The age argument was rejected by the Ontario Court of Appeal.

Hamed Shafia had asked the Supreme Court of Canada for leave to appeal, arguing new evidence showing he was a youth at the time of the deaths should not have been dismissed. The top court announced in April it would not hear the appeal.